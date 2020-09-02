WRIGLEY,
Colin Frederick John:
On 31st August 2020, peacefully at home with family, after a battle with cancer (aged 69 years). Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Pauline and the late Judy. Much loved father and father in law of Craig & Ginny, Jay & Alex, Ryan, & Craig. Always loved Poppy of Mya, Sophia, Ella & Lachlan.
Too well loved to ever
be forgotten.
Rest in Peace Colin.
A celebration of Colin's life will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, Joyce Rd, Tauranga, tomorrow, Thursday 3rd September at 11.00am, to be followed by a burial. Due to Covid restrictions there is a limit of 100 guests, therefore a livestream link will be available. Please phone 07 5783338 or email [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers donations to the Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Wrigley family, C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 2, 2020