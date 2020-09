WRIGLEY,Colin Frederick John:On 31st August 2020, peacefully at home with family, after a battle with cancer (aged 69 years). Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Pauline and the late Judy. Much loved father and father in law of Craig & Ginny, Jay & Alex, Ryan, & Craig. Always loved Poppy of Mya, Sophia, Ella & Lachlan.Too well loved to everbe forgotten.Rest in Peace Colin.A celebration of Colin's life will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, Joyce Rd, Tauranga, tomorrow, Thursday 3rd September at 11.00am, to be followed by a burial. Due to Covid restrictions there is a limit of 100 guests, therefore a livestream link will be available. Please phone 07 5783338 or email [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers donations to the Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Wrigley family, C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.