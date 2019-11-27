Colleen BAILEY

Guest Book
  • "Colleen was such a wonderful lady. Always so bubbly and..."
    - Steph Pool
  • "You were my mum my dear friend love you"
  • - Susan Stretton
  • "Colleen you was the greatest of sister in laws ,you made..."
    - Marie jepson
  • "A lovely lady now at peace and with her beloved Bill, will..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 a.m.
The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium
10 Swans Road
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

BAILEY,
Colleen Teresa Bernadette:
Colleen passed away peacefully on Sunday, 24th November 2019, on her birthday, aged 82 years, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved and very sadly missed wife for a wonderful 62 years to the late John (Bill). Adored and loving mother and mother-in-law to Wendy and John, Vicki and Nik, Debbie, Shane, Graeme (Bill) and Chere. Cherished Nana and Great-Nana to Jason (deceased), Sharlene, Stacey, Kelly, Natalie, Grace and Solomon, and her great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Ronald Nolan (deceased) and Patricia Sutherland, Eunice (Bub), Nola, Marie, Jean and aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Hospice staff, you were exceptional. Also, Kelly from Access you were incredible.
'Beautiful memories
will keep you close'
All messages to the Bailey family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Colleen will be held in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, New Plymouth, on Monday, 2nd December 2019 at 10.30am.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.