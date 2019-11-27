BAILEY,
Colleen Teresa Bernadette:
Colleen passed away peacefully on Sunday, 24th November 2019, on her birthday, aged 82 years, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved and very sadly missed wife for a wonderful 62 years to the late John (Bill). Adored and loving mother and mother-in-law to Wendy and John, Vicki and Nik, Debbie, Shane, Graeme (Bill) and Chere. Cherished Nana and Great-Nana to Jason (deceased), Sharlene, Stacey, Kelly, Natalie, Grace and Solomon, and her great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Ronald Nolan (deceased) and Patricia Sutherland, Eunice (Bub), Nola, Marie, Jean and aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Hospice staff, you were exceptional. Also, Kelly from Access you were incredible.
'Beautiful memories
will keep you close'
All messages to the Bailey family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Colleen will be held in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, New Plymouth, on Monday, 2nd December 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019