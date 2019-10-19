Colleen BURNSIDE

Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
068359925
Death Notice

BURNSIDE, Colleen Elizabeth (nee Goldfinch):
Peacefully at Princess Alexandra on October 15, 2019. Treasured mother of Elizabeth, Robert, Gordon, Rosemary, Patrick, Julie (RIP), Stephen, and Louise, and Nannie to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Colleen will be held in St Patrick's Church, cnr Munroe and Station Streets, Napier, on Monday, October 21 at 11.00am. Messages to the Burnside Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019
