  • "To Geoff, Gael, Lizzy, Nate & Sam. Our thoughts are with..."
    - Linda Klenner
  • "Dear Debbie Bryce & Grandchildren Our thoughts are with you..."
    - Roger Feather
  • "To Debbie and Bryce, Geoff and Gael and Grandchildren,..."
    - Brian Harris
  • "Debbie Bryce & family, so sorry to read of Colleens..."
  • "Deb,Bryce,and family,my sincere condolences,in your..."
    - Rae Hancock
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

NOTMAN,
Colleen Anne Rae:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Bryce, and Geoff and Gael. Treasured "Nana Coll" of Vicki and Cameron, Sarah and Shane, Emma and Mikey, Lizzy and Nate, and Sam. Special "Nana Colly" to great-grandies Millie, Austin, Toby and Keaton. Due to Covid19 restrictions a private family service will be held. All communications to 'The Family of Colleen Notman' to PO Box 81, New Plymouth 4310.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020
