NOTMAN,
Colleen Anne Rae:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Bryce, and Geoff and Gael. Treasured "Nana Coll" of Vicki and Cameron, Sarah and Shane, Emma and Mikey, Lizzy and Nate, and Sam. Special "Nana Colly" to great-grandies Millie, Austin, Toby and Keaton. Due to Covid19 restrictions a private family service will be held. All communications to 'The Family of Colleen Notman' to PO Box 81, New Plymouth 4310.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020