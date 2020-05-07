

SYMES,

Colleen Mary (nee Bolger):

May 7, 2010



It has been ten years since we farewelled this wonderful woman. A loving, kind and generous soul who lived her life guided and comforted by her Catholic faith. She gave her time freely to her family, friends, and her local Pihama and Opunake communities, living the essence of her best life caring for people and their wellbeing. She has left a legacy of learning, wisdom, joyfulness, courage, spirituality and an appreciation of nature, nurture and growth. She shared her love and laughter with so many on her journey, so think of Colleen today and show a gesture of gratitude for having known and loved her.



Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure....

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure....



Arohanui - Gordon, Megan and Matt, Brendon and Rebecca.



