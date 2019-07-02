Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eagars Funeral Services 172- 174 Lemon Street New Plymouth , Taranaki 4312 067592200 Death Notice



Died peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Sunday, June 30th, in her 95th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian. Our matriach and unique mother has laid down her crochet hook and is now on her journey to be with her soul mate, Brian. Special mother and mother-in-law of Gwenda and Gary Parkinson, Beverley and Neil McLean, Laurene and Ian Bourke-Scott (Gold Coast), Gary and Heidi Ogle (Ararata), Dawn Ogle-Pearce and the late Ray (Gold Coast). Precious grandmother of Marise & Shane, Jenine & Bruce, Sheri & Doug; Glenn & Jo, Julia & Tim, Christopher & Katy; Marcia, Sara & Brendon; James and Isabelle. Dearly loved great-grandmother of Jayden, Rhys & Eden, Tylia, Lahny, Sydnee, Cheyanne, Jesse, Morgan, Braden, Daisy, Mack, Frankie, William, Lauren, Amy, Grace, Preston and Paige. Loved great-great-grandmother of Oakley. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers New Zealand in memory of Brian would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Ogle family c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Coral's life will be celebrated at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon St, New Plymouth on Thursday 4th July at 10.30am. All welcome. Coral will be reunited with her beloved Brian at a private burial at the Hawera Cemetery.









OGLE, Coral (Gloria Coral):Died peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Sunday, June 30th, in her 95th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian. Our matriach and unique mother has laid down her crochet hook and is now on her journey to be with her soul mate, Brian. Special mother and mother-in-law of Gwenda and Gary Parkinson, Beverley and Neil McLean, Laurene and Ian Bourke-Scott (Gold Coast), Gary and Heidi Ogle (Ararata), Dawn Ogle-Pearce and the late Ray (Gold Coast). Precious grandmother of Marise & Shane, Jenine & Bruce, Sheri & Doug; Glenn & Jo, Julia & Tim, Christopher & Katy; Marcia, Sara & Brendon; James and Isabelle. Dearly loved great-grandmother of Jayden, Rhys & Eden, Tylia, Lahny, Sydnee, Cheyanne, Jesse, Morgan, Braden, Daisy, Mack, Frankie, William, Lauren, Amy, Grace, Preston and Paige. Loved great-great-grandmother of Oakley. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers New Zealand in memory of Brian would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Ogle family c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Coral's life will be celebrated at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon St, New Plymouth on Thursday 4th July at 10.30am. All welcome. Coral will be reunited with her beloved Brian at a private burial at the Hawera Cemetery. Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 2 to July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers