EATON, Craig Michael:
We have missed you so much our dear friend since that final whistle blew 1 year ago today. Thanks for the good times! We remember you with such fondness - the laughs, the smirks, your warped sense of humour and the yarns you told. Your 4 girls are truly your legacy. Amazing individuals you can be so proud of.
Our friendship will hold fast everyday and forever, we love you Buddy.
The Mills Family
- Rob, Nicki, Scott, Dylan, Jess, Oliver
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019