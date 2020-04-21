STYLES, Craig Kevin:
Craig passed away peacefully at his home in Papamoa, Friday 17th April 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 46 years. Dearly loved partner of Ashley Mason (Papamoa). Adored father of Tristan Styles (New Plymouth). Dearly loved son of Kevin & Raewyn (deceased) and stepson of Lorraine (New Plymouth). Much loved brother of Aaron & Liz (Australia) and John & Tracey Edgar (Hawera). Adored Uncle to Kaitlin & Hayden. Craig lived his short life to the fullest, he will be forever loved and never forgotten. At Craig's request a private cremation has taken place. Due to the circumstances a celebration for Craig will take place at a later date. All messages for the Styles family can be sent c/- 134 Ohangai Rd, RD 15, Hawera.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020