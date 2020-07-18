Cyril TAMATI

TAMATI, Cyril:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, 16 July 2020 in his 82nd year. Dearly loved husband of Isobel for 58 years. Cherished father of Dawson, Lisa, Mitchell and their partners. Loved Koko of Ocean. Messages to the Tamati family may be left on Cyril's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/cyril. A service to celebrate Cyril's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Monday 20 July 2020 at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 18, 2020
