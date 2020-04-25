Dale KING

  • "Brian sorry to hear the sad news of the passing of Dale..."
    - Bert Johnstone
  • "Dale had a wicked sense of humour and a kind and listening..."
    - Sue Blackley
  • "Very sad to hear of Dale's passing. She was a great friend..."
    - Phil and Kim Quinney
  • "We were saddened to learn of Dales death and extend to you..."
    - Barbara and Les Swanson
  • "KING, Dale: Dearly loved Aunty Dale of Lynda and Kev,..."
    - Dale KING
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
KING, Dale Annette:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22nd April 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife for 61 years of Brian. Devoted and cherished mother of Tony, Sandra, Debra and mother-in-law of Gavin. Adored Nana of Tyler. Loving daughter of Tom & Joyce. Much Loved sister of Janice, Christopher, Keith, Peter, Barbara and Karen. Friend to many. Privately Cremated. A Memorial service will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted to celebrate Dale's life.
"Gone but Never Forgotten"
All messages to the King family, 157 Heta Rd, Highlands Park, New Plymouth.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020
