KING, Dale Annette:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22nd April 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife for 61 years of Brian. Devoted and cherished mother of Tony, Sandra, Debra and mother-in-law of Gavin. Adored Nana of Tyler. Loving daughter of Tom & Joyce. Much Loved sister of Janice, Christopher, Keith, Peter, Barbara and Karen. Friend to many. Privately Cremated. A Memorial service will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted to celebrate Dale's life.
"Gone but Never Forgotten"
All messages to the King family, 157 Heta Rd, Highlands Park, New Plymouth.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020