  • "My thoughts are with you all at this sad time."
    - Marie Bishell
  • "PARKER, Dallas Rebecca: Dearly loved eldest daughter of the..."
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 a.m.
The Chapel Of W. Abraham
366 Devon St East
New Plymouth
Death Notice

PARKER, Dallas Rebecca:
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Tony. Loved Mum of Lisa and Bruce, Kellie and Todd. Adored Nana of Jared and Courtney, Troy, Shaye and Trydant. All messages to the Parker family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Taranaki SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Dallas will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 10.30am. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the kind souls who stopped to assist.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
