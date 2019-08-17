MUGGERIDGE,
Damian John Puanga:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Thursday 15th August 2019, aged 12 years. Dearly loved son of Raylene and David. Treasured brother of Bernard, Debs, Shannon, Matthew and Patrick. Cherished foster son of Shane and Selena Clemas, and a special foster brother.
A service to celebrate Damian's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Wednesday 21st August, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Riding For The Disabled Hawera would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications addressed to the family of Damian Muggeridge c/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019