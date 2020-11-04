TOOKE, Daniel Peter:
Peacefully with his parents by his side on Saturday, 31st October 2020. Born 1.54am and left this world at 3.11am. Dearly loved his parents Matt and Kate. Much loved grandson of Peter and Sue Johnson; Ces and Sue Tooke. All messages to Daniel's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Daniel at the Assembly of God Church, 192 High Street, Hawera, on Friday, 5th November at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Hawera Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020