CRONE, Daphne Laura
(nee Venables):
Life member of Red Cross, New Plymouth Citizens Award. Peacefully passed away at Jean Sandel Rest Home, New Plymouth, on Monday 11th February 2020, surrounded by all of her children, in her 98th year. Much loved wife of the late Darcy Crone (QSO, JP). Much loved and respected mother of John and Dianne (Hamilton), Diane Carr and Leith Hamilton (New Plymouth), David and Lyn (Te Puke). Much loved and respected Nana of Michael and Joanna Carr (New Plymouth), Scotty Carr and Natasha Villiamu (New Plymouth), Nicola Wallwork (Auckland), Sonja Crone and Tim Cochrane (Rotorua), Jonelle (Papamoa), Paul and Carlie (Papamoa), Claire and Richard Jarman (Havelock North). Great Nanny/Granny of 11 great-grandchildren.
Our amazing mother, Nan,
the matriach has finally fallen.
A special thank you to all the wonderful, caring staff at Jean Sandel who looked after Daphne with respect and empathy. According to Daphne's wishes a private funeral has taken place. All messages may be sent to 1 Byron Place, New Plymouth 4310 or left on the online guest book.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020