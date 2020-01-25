OKE, Darcy Leslie:
Darcy, in his 92nd year, suddenly passed away at Molly Ryan Rest Home. Dearly loved husband and soulmate to Jean for 68 years. Loved brother of Gordon, the late Gerald, Marie, Dennis, Ruth and Howard. Loving Dad of Christine and Eric Shaw, the late Karen, and John and Fiona. Loved 'Darcy' of grandchildren, Kirsty, Jason, Sheree, Justin, Matthew and Emma. Loved 'Darcy' of great-grandchildren Kyah, Asja, Cooper, Lucia, Cora, Hannah, Ethan, Alvie, George, Sienna and Joel. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Molly Ryan for their care and support to Darcy. In keeping with Darcy's wishes a private service was held on Tuesday 20, 2020. Please send any messages for the family to: The Oke Family, PO Box 4016, New Plymouth.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020