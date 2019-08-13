BAILEY, Darnielle Leigh:
Passed suddenly, but peacefully at home, on Thursday 8th August 2019, aged 34 years. Dearly loved wife of Tipene. Much loved mother of Dylin, Trace, Drea-Breeze, and Tralin-Damon. Much loved daughter of Andrea Robins and Damon Bailey. Forever loved sister of Dylin Bailey. Darnielle will lie at Owae Marae, North Street, Waitara, until her farewell on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019