Darnielle BAILEY

  "Rest In Paradise Darnielle ❤ xx"
    - Natasha Harris
  "To Dennis Thinking of you at this sad time. I know she was..."
    - Deb Shaw
  "Andrea - I am so sorry for your loss. Was a real shock to..."
    - Deb Shaw
  "Dear Tip, once a very very close friend ov mine. I know we..."
    - Matty Monsall
  "So sorry to hear this Darnielle. Remember your love of..."
    - Pauline Tattersall
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

BAILEY, Darnielle Leigh:
Passed suddenly, but peacefully at home, on Thursday 8th August 2019, aged 34 years. Dearly loved wife of Tipene. Much loved mother of Dylin, Trace, Drea-Breeze, and Tralin-Damon. Much loved daughter of Andrea Robins and Damon Bailey. Forever loved sister of Dylin Bailey. Darnielle will lie at Owae Marae, North Street, Waitara, until her farewell on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery at 1.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
