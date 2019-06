BAYLY, Darrell:

They say memories are golden now

We know that to be true

You are always in our thoughts

The great times we spent with you

So many laughs, we had at Christmas and road trips

The jokes shared over rum and beer

Are times together that won't fade

As a brother and uncle you were the best

As a friend you always had special people close

No time for drama or mess

Loved always - Tannahill and Scott families.