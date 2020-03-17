David ANDERSON

David James: K Force
Passed peacefully at Heatherlea on Sunday, March 15, 2020, aged 92 years. Adored husband of the late Rowena. Treasured father and father-in law of Annette and the late Geoff, Denise and John, the late Jill, the late Brian, Bryan and Caro, Peter and Jane. A special grandfather, great- grandfather, uncle and brother-in-law. Dearly loved husband of Morag, and loved 'David' of Elizabeth. A special thank you to Heatherlea for their special care of Dad during his battle with dementia. According to family wishes, a private family service will be held.

