BOOKER, David John:
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home on Tuesday 7th April 2020, aged 70 years. Much loved and devoted husband of Angela. Loved and respected dad and father-in-law to Tania and Liam, Nicola and Wayne, Bryce (deceased), Kiryn and Tipene, Kirsten, and Aaron. Much cherished grandad of Tyrah, Jimmy, and Connor. Loved brother, and uncle to his many siblings, nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He will be sadly missed by all. A loved friend to many.
Due to current circumstances, a service for David will be held at a later date. All communication may be made C/- The Booker Family, PO Box 605, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020