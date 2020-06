DOWSETT, David Bruce:Beloved husband and soulmate of Margaret (Turangi). David died in her loving arms on Thursday 11th June 2020, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Loved father and best mate of Matthew. Brother of Brian and Cynthia Dowsett (Ohakune). Respected son-in-law of John (dec) and Bell Lambie (Pihama). David was a man of great integrity and always put others before himself. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. As per his wishes, a private funeral has been held at Hawera, followed by burial at the Lizzie Bell Memorial Cemetery at Pihama. Messages can be sent to MM Dowsett, PO Box 88, Turangi 3353.