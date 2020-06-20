David DOWSETT

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you Margaret and all of your family...."
    - Ian & Frances Jenkins
  • "Alway a gentleman to deal with.Knew David during his time..."
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

DOWSETT, David Bruce:
Beloved husband and soulmate of Margaret (Turangi). David died in her loving arms on Thursday 11th June 2020, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Loved father and best mate of Matthew. Brother of Brian and Cynthia Dowsett (Ohakune). Respected son-in-law of John (dec) and Bell Lambie (Pihama). David was a man of great integrity and always put others before himself. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. As per his wishes, a private funeral has been held at Hawera, followed by burial at the Lizzie Bell Memorial Cemetery at Pihama. Messages can be sent to MM Dowsett, PO Box 88, Turangi 3353.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.