GREEN, David Francis:

Surrounded in love, David passed away on July 17, 2019. Having enjoyed and delighted in his family, patiently and doggedly pursuing his interests and taking pleasure in longevity, somewhat against the odds. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Philippa, father and father-in-law of Bernadette and Andy, Matthew and Ruth, Maria and Montri, Emily and Knox, Steph and Karl. Very special Grandad of Sarah, James, Gemma, Blake, Xavier, Brody, Ambrose, Jenson, Thea, Michael, Pia-Gabriella and Carter. Beloved son-in-law of Tess. Messages may be addressed to the Green family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for David will be Celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Ave, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Saturday, July 20, at 10.30am. A Vigil will be held at the Church, on Friday at 6.00pm.





