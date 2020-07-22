HALE, David John (Danny):
02.12.1940
Dearly beloved wife and best friend of Alison for 58 years. Best Dad in the world of Linda, Anawarihi and Ross. Devoted Grandad of Jessica Lee. Passed away peacefully on July 17th, after a long battle. A Private Cremation was held on 21st July according to Danny's wishes. Special thanks to Danny's Tainui family. All messages to Mrs A. Hale. c/o P.O.Box 224 New Plymouth.
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 22, 2020