HANCOX, David Roland:
Passed away on 13th June 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved son of Jack and May Hancox, brother of Shirley & Bill Loveridge, Ken & Betty Hancox, Lois & Owen Cameron (all deceased), and Yvonne & Les Coxhead. All messages to Coxhead Family, 5 Ash Place, Whalers Gate, New Plymouth 4310. Greatful thanks to Jean Sandel for their care and devotion to David. A family service will be held at A Simple Cremation & Burials, 233 Carrington Street, Vogeltown, at 11.00am, on Tuesday 16th June 2020.
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2020