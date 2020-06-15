David HANCOX

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David HANCOX.
Service Information
A Simple Cremation & Burials
233 Carrington Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-023-6236
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
A Simple Cremation & Burials
233 Carrington Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
Death Notice

HANCOX, David Roland:
Passed away on 13th June 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved son of Jack and May Hancox, brother of Shirley & Bill Loveridge, Ken & Betty Hancox, Lois & Owen Cameron (all deceased), and Yvonne & Les Coxhead. All messages to Coxhead Family, 5 Ash Place, Whalers Gate, New Plymouth 4310. Greatful thanks to Jean Sandel for their care and devotion to David. A family service will be held at A Simple Cremation & Burials, 233 Carrington Street, Vogeltown, at 11.00am, on Tuesday 16th June 2020.

a simple cremation
& burials

Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.