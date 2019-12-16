HART, David Ronald:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 13th December, 2019 aged 70 years. Dearly loved friend of Josephine. Loved Dad of Sharne and Kea, Melissa, Damon Hart and Stephanie Hill. Adored Koro of all his Mokopuna. All messages to the Hart family, c/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Dave will be at 10 Wrantage Street, Westown, New Plymouth, until his service. A service for Dave will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at 10.30am. Private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019