  • "To Merilyn and family, our thoughts are with you at this..."
    - Glenys Boyden
  • "David will be sadly missed. Our deepest condolences to the..."
    - Vicki Kershaw
  • "Sincere condolences our love and thought are with you and..."
    - Susan Fare
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful family member. Urenui wont..."
    - Tania Sarten
  • "To Merilyn and family Our love and thoughts are with you..."
    - Melva Bint
Service Information
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Private
HERBERT, David Leonard:
On Tuesday 6th May 2020, after doing what he loved, being with his animals. Dearly loved husband of Merilyn for 40 years. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Heidee, Keith, Glen & Dawn. Adored Pop to Summer, Crystal and Freya. A family celebration and farewell of David will be held on Monday 11th May, in accordance to current conditions that prevail. All communications to Herbert family PO Box 37, Piopio 3942.
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 9, 2020
