HICKFORD, David James (Dave):
Dave passed away on 5th March 2020. Aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Colleen of 60 years. Loved dad of Grant & Robyn, Sharon & Tony and Wayne. Loved Grandad of Josh, Sophie, Hannah, Nick and Luke.
"A fighter to the end."
Family and friends are invited to say goodbye at a graveside service on Saturday 7th March 2020), 10.00am, at Awanui Cemetery, Awanui St, New Plymouth. Messages etc can be sent to the Hickford Family, c/- P.O. Box 224, New Plymouth 4340.
a simple cremation & burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020