Passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th July 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved Dad of Karyn and Glen Simpson, Grant and Jo, Shaan and Janine, and Craig. Loved Grandad of Chloe and Campbell McSeveny, Jaime and Kate, Brady; Ben, Jamie and Brianna; Renee and Ethan, Sam; and Christopher. Cherished Great-Grandad of Arlo. Former husband of Margaret. All Messages online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Monday 20th July, at 2.00pm at The Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth. Followed by a private Cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 18 to July 20, 2020
