KELLY,
David Graham (Dave):
Karyn, Grant, Shaan, Craig, and families, wish to thank all those who supported us with kindness, flowers, baking, cards and messages of sympathy during the loss of our much loved father, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Special thanks to the MiLife community, Jeffrey (Geneva Healthcare) and Anna (Healthcare NZ), the wonderful teams at Maida Vale, Taranaki Base Hospital and Woodrow Grove for your care. Also thanks to Lynnette Howe (Celebrant), Sheree and the team from Abraham's for Dave's amazing farewell. Your thoughtfulness was appreciated by us all.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020