Guest Book
  • "Rest peacefully Crocks. You will forever be in my heart..."
    - Kathy McLean
  • "Awww.... bye bye Crocky. Will miss you asking for 'paper'...."
    - Robyn McKone
  • "A long friend has found peace Whittaker family Mokau"
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

KENDALL, David Charles
(affectionately known
as Crocky):
14.01.1952 – 25.07.2019.
Passed peacefully on Thursday 25th July 2019, aged 67 years. Loved son of Ruby and George Kendall of Tongaporutu (both deceased). Brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Helen. Friend to many. Thanks to Idea Services and their devoted staff for many years of dedicated care. A service for Crocky will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 30th July 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery at 1.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 27, 2019
