KENDALL, David Charles
(affectionately known
as Crocky):
14.01.1952 – 25.07.2019.
Passed peacefully on Thursday 25th July 2019, aged 67 years. Loved son of Ruby and George Kendall of Tongaporutu (both deceased). Brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Helen. Friend to many. Thanks to Idea Services and their devoted staff for many years of dedicated care. A service for Crocky will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 30th July 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 27, 2019