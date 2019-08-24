KENDALL,

David Charles (Crocky):

Crocky's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very special person. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. We wish to express our gratitude to the staff of Idea Services (North Taranaki) for their affection and kindness. Special thanks to Eric and Pamela Hart for their many years of friendship with, and support of, Crocky. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



