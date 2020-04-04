LEASK, David William:
1941 - 2020
David died peacefully on Wednesday 1 April 2020 after a long illness. Dearly loved and loving husband of Lynn, devoted and loved father and father-in-law of Alister and Anne-Marie, and Philippa. Loving grandfather of Alexander and Rachel. Loved and respected brother-in-law of Greg and Rosemary Dayman and their sons Matthew and Richard and their families. David will be remembered for his love and care for his family, friends and colleagues and his sense of humour. Special thanks to the Hospice and Summerset staff for their wonderful care of David. In view of the current circumstances a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held when the time is suitable.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020