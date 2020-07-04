LEASK,
David William: (ZL2AYU)
1941 - 2020
David died peacefully on Wednesday 1 April 2020 after a long illness. Dearly loved and loving husband of Lynn, devoted and loved father and father-in-law of Alister and Anne-Marie, and Philippa. Loving grandfather of Alexander and Rachel. Loved and respected brother-in-law of Greg and Rosemary Dayman and their sons Matthew and Richard and their families. David will be remembered for his love and care for his family, friends and colleagues and his sense of humour. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to the Marfell Community School Rising Achievers' Programme. A service of thanksgiving will be held at St Chad's Anglican Church, Omata Road, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 7 July 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 4, 2020