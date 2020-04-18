McKEE, David Boyd:
4.9.1935 - 11.4.2020
After a short illness Dave passed away quietly at Taranaki Base Hospital. He was the treasured lifetime companion of Dorothy Potts (Stratford), and was loved and respected by Patsy and Murray Aspinall (Stratford), and Jenny Bennett (Opunake). Dave was the adored grandad of Lisa and Toby Aspinall (New Plymouth), Andrea and Daniel Aspinall (both deceased), Rachel Aimee Bennett, Lipo, Israel and Elias Taula (Melbourne). Sincere thanks to the staff at Wards 2A, 3A, 4A and 4B at Taranaki Base Hospital for your brilliant care of Dave during the past three months. Also sincere appreciation to Jenny Loveridge and Brenda Bosson for cheerfully going the extra mile with his in-home care. To the carers at Marire Rest Home, thank you. You made him welcome at a very difficult time. And finally, special thanks to Mr. Gilkinson - you said five years. Twenty years later........ At Dave's request a private interment has been held in Stratford.
One more angel in Heaven.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020