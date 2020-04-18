Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eagars Funeral Services 172- 174 Lemon Street New Plymouth , Taranaki 4312 067592200 Death Notice



4.9.1935 - 11.4.2020

After a short illness Dave passed away quietly at Taranaki Base Hospital. He was the treasured lifetime companion of Dorothy Potts (Stratford), and was loved and respected by Patsy and Murray Aspinall (Stratford), and Jenny Bennett (Opunake). Dave was the adored grandad of Lisa and Toby Aspinall (New Plymouth), Andrea and Daniel Aspinall (both deceased), Rachel Aimee Bennett, Lipo, Israel and Elias Taula (Melbourne). Sincere thanks to the staff at Wards 2A, 3A, 4A and 4B at Taranaki Base Hospital for your brilliant care of Dave during the past three months. Also sincere appreciation to Jenny Loveridge and Brenda Bosson for cheerfully going the extra mile with his in-home care. To the carers at Marire Rest Home, thank you. You made him welcome at a very difficult time. And finally, special thanks to Mr. Gilkinson - you said five years. Twenty years later........ At Dave's request a private interment has been held in Stratford.

One more angel in Heaven.







McKEE, David Boyd:4.9.1935 - 11.4.2020After a short illness Dave passed away quietly at Taranaki Base Hospital. He was the treasured lifetime companion of Dorothy Potts (Stratford), and was loved and respected by Patsy and Murray Aspinall (Stratford), and Jenny Bennett (Opunake). Dave was the adored grandad of Lisa and Toby Aspinall (New Plymouth), Andrea and Daniel Aspinall (both deceased), Rachel Aimee Bennett, Lipo, Israel and Elias Taula (Melbourne). Sincere thanks to the staff at Wards 2A, 3A, 4A and 4B at Taranaki Base Hospital for your brilliant care of Dave during the past three months. Also sincere appreciation to Jenny Loveridge and Brenda Bosson for cheerfully going the extra mile with his in-home care. To the carers at Marire Rest Home, thank you. You made him welcome at a very difficult time. And finally, special thanks to Mr. Gilkinson - you said five years. Twenty years later........ At Dave's request a private interment has been held in Stratford.One more angel in Heaven. Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers