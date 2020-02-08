SMART, David Hunter:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 30th January 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Rosemary. Loving father and father-in-law of Robin and Delwyn, Steven and Carol, Helen, and Nigel and Hannah. Adored grandad and great-grandad to all his grandchildren. Special "Dad" to cats Odie and Sammy. All messages may be sent to "The Smart Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Taranaki would be appreciated. In accordance with David's wishes, a private family service has been held, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020