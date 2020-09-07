WALTER, David Ernest:
Peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a short illness. Aged 80. Loving husband of Isabel and fond father of Nicola, Pip, and Roderick. Father-in-law of Nigel, Simon, and Cathy; proud granddad of Fletcher, William, Richard and Sarah; Holly and Jordie. Great grandad of Ellie and Amelia. Brother of Justine and Neil, and brother-in-law of Bob and Berys. Messages to David's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/david. Due to covid restrictions, family and friends will celebrate his life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 9 September 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. David's wider community is invited to join his service online via his tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2020