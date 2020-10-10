Acknowledgement

WALTER, David Ernest:

Isabel, Nicola, Pip and Rod, and their families, wish to extend their thanks to the many friends, relatives, neighbours and associates who have expressed their sympathies for our loss of David, dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. The kind messages, tributes, phone calls, flowers, baking, and visits have been very much appreciated. A special thank you to Hospice Taranaki staff for their amazing support and professional help which enabled David to be surrounded by his family at home in his last days. Also to Casey and Richard, Glenn and the team at Eagars Funerals for their compassionate guidance and attention to details. Thank you also to those who attended the funeral service, and to the many who watched online, as we celebrated his life together.



