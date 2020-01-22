WOOD, David Ormonde:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Monday 20 January 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Nora (deceased). Loved Dad of Helen, Angus and Maxine, Vaughan and Kath, and Greg. Cherished Grandpa of Drew, and Ella. In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's New Zealand which may be left at the service. Messages to the Wood family may be left on David's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/david. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Friday 24 January 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020