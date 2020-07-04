ARMITSTEAD, Dawn
(formerly Francis) (nee Bailey):
Passed peacefully on Friday 3rd July 2020 at her lovely home with family at her side, after a long illness, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Gordon (dec) & Frank (dec). Treasured Mum of Anne (Wilson) & Doug, Paul & Celine (Vancouver), Steve & Sigrid, Mark & Yvette (Tauranga). Adored Grandma of Emma & Iain Taylor, Abby, Nick, Ben, Nolwenn, Matthias, Manoa, Jacob, Josh, Dylan & Sam. Wonderful great-grandma to Franklin. Amazing step-mum to John, Julie, Janet, David, Phil and Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the church. All messages may be sent to "The Francis Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at Whiteley Methodist Church, 58 Liardet Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 6th July 2020 at 10.00am. The service will be live-streamed at vimeo.com/434938479
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 4, 2020