Dawn ARMITSTEAD

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere sympathy to Dawn's family, Bill and family, and..."
  • "To you dawn's family my sincere condolances- my association..."
  • "ARMITSTEAD, Dawn (formerly Francis) (nee Bailey): Loved..."
    - Dawn ARMITSTEAD
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Whiteley Methodist Church
58 Liardet Street
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

ARMITSTEAD, Dawn
(formerly Francis) (nee Bailey):
Passed peacefully on Friday 3rd July 2020 at her lovely home with family at her side, after a long illness, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Gordon (dec) & Frank (dec). Treasured Mum of Anne (Wilson) & Doug, Paul & Celine (Vancouver), Steve & Sigrid, Mark & Yvette (Tauranga). Adored Grandma of Emma & Iain Taylor, Abby, Nick, Ben, Nolwenn, Matthias, Manoa, Jacob, Josh, Dylan & Sam. Wonderful great-grandma to Franklin. Amazing step-mum to John, Julie, Janet, David, Phil and Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the church. All messages may be sent to "The Francis Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at Whiteley Methodist Church, 58 Liardet Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 6th July 2020 at 10.00am. The service will be live-streamed at vimeo.com/434938479

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.