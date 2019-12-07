BARNES, Dawn (nee Hunt):
23.12.1933 - 6.12.2019
Peacefully passed surrounded by her loving family, dearly loved wife of the late Ted, sadly missed but dearly loved mum of Richard, Robert (deceased), Carol and partners Janine, Meryl andWarren, cherished grandmother of Janelle, Mason, Victoria and Cameron; Keisha and Celyse; Mike and Nick, great- grandmother of Sophie, Emme and Emmett. A service for Dawn will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel 119 Regan Street, Stratford on Monday, the 9th of December 2019, at 1:00pm followed by a private interment. All communications to Brian Darth Funeral Services, PO Box 218, Stratford 4352.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019