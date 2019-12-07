GARNETT, Dawn
(Kathleen Dawn):
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on Friday 6th December 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted Garnett and loved mother and mother-in-law of Jannine (deceased), Brenda and Gavin George, Colleen and Ray Inwood, Sally and Don Furssedonn, Bev and Chris Gatenby, Cathryn Gordon (deceased), David and Janene Garnett, Trevor and Maree Garnett, and Ian Garnett and Tracey Tibbs. Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. All messages to the Garnett family, C/O PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Dawn will be held at St Chad's Anglican Church, 12 Omata Road, Whalers Gate, New Plymouth on Wednesday, 11th December 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019