ROPER,
Dawn Grace (nee Baker):
Passed away at Maida Vale Resthome on Tuesday 2nd October 2019. Loving wife of Brian Whitmore Roper (deceased). Loved and treasured mum to Graeme and Kelly, Sue and Watson, David, Noel and Brenda, Lynne, Ian and Marg. Adored Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to many Mokopuna. Good friend of Vicky and Des Horton. All messages to the Roper family C/- P O Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate the life of Dawn will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, Saturday 5th October, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019