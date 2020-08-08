RICHARDS, Deborah:
On 4th August 2020, peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, aged 67 years. Cherished wife of Dave, loved mother of Fiona, Wendy and Arran, nanny of Millie and Maia, and treasured sister of Teresa. A service to celebrate Deb's life will be held at the Plymouth International, 220 Courtenay Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 14th August at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice, by internet banking, or left at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 8, 2020