  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you Dave and family at..."
    - Graham and Lynda Ricketts
  • "Dearest Wendy - We are so sorry to hear about your loved..."
  • "To Dave, Fiona, Wendy, Arran, Millie, Maia, Teresa, and..."
  • "To Dave and Family, our thoughts and prayers are with you..."
  • "RICHARDS, Debbie: Died 4th August 2020. Condolences to..."
    - Debbie RICHARDS
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Plymouth International
220 Courtenay Street
New Plymouth
Death Notice

RICHARDS, Deborah:
On 4th August 2020, peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, aged 67 years. Cherished wife of Dave, loved mother of Fiona, Wendy and Arran, nanny of Millie and Maia, and treasured sister of Teresa. A service to celebrate Deb's life will be held at the Plymouth International, 220 Courtenay Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 14th August at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice, by internet banking, or left at the service.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 8, 2020
