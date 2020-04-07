Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

KERSHAW,

Dene Nicholas Taunoa:

Kua hinga te tõtara i te wao nui a Tãne. On 2 April 2020 Dene passed away peacefully at home. He was the love of Chris's life, proud and much loved Pãpã, Dad and father-in-law of Hoani and Patrice, Arohia and Timo and Oriana, much loved and adored Poppa of Eva and Isla-Rose, and loved Koko to Beatrice. Son of the late Eva and John Kershaw, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Melva (deceased), Sylvia (deceased), Syd and Anne, Sandy (deceased) and Christine, June and James (deceased), Sonny (deceased) and Mary, Podge (deceased), Vera and Jimmy, Richie (deceased) and Lynda, Aaron (deceased) and Lois, Kelvin and Fiona, Waimarie and Warren, Hinemoa (deceased) and Joe (deceased), Brian (deceased) and Kay, Rod and Jeannine. Much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Loved and respected teacher at Hastings Intermediate. Popular pin-up boy of Cranford Hospice, who he would appreciate you supporting in any way possible. Unfortunately, at this present time, we are unable to celebrate Dene's life in the way we had planned and he deserved and we are unable to journey back home for his tangihanga. However, at an appropriate time post-Covid-19 we will do just that and Dene's ashes will be laid to rest in Te Moengaroa Urupa, Pariroa Pa, Kakaramea. Our heartfelt thanks to Cranford Hospice, Dr Rachel Monk, Dr Jody Jordan and Villa 6 staff, Healthcare NZ, especially Christine and Colleen for their loving care of Dene, and to our friends, whanau and colleagues for all your aroha, visits, meals, baking, gardening and on-going support over the past months of Dene's illness.

Dene will be hugely missed

by many.

Serenity Funerals Hastings



