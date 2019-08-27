Denis GARCIA

Guest Book
  • "To the Garcia family, we are so sorry to hear of the death..."
    - Terrence Joyce
  • "What a lovley man you are Denis I had the privilege of..."
    - Samantha Hicks
  • "To all the Garcia family, please accept our sincere..."
  • " A true Legend now in Heaven,Rest in Peace Denis."
    - Brian and Carol Crowley
  • "A truly great man and "Best Ever" Editor of The Daily..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

GARCIA, Denis:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 26th August 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Bernadette for over 66 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Martin and Denise, Annette and Andrew Manuel, John and Chona, Maree and John Bocock, Anthony and Marley, Geraldine and Bruce Hamilton, and the late Denise. A loved and respected Pop to 24 grandchildren and Great-Pop to 31 great-grandchildren. Messages may be shared online at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to the Garcia family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Funeral notice later.
R.I.P.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.