GARCIA, Denis:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 26th August 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Bernadette for over 66 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Martin and Denise, Annette and Andrew Manuel, John and Chona, Maree and John Bocock, Anthony and Marley, Geraldine and Bruce Hamilton, and the late Denise. A loved and respected Pop to 24 grandchildren and Great-Pop to 31 great-grandchildren. Messages may be shared online at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to the Garcia family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Funeral notice later.
R.I.P.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019