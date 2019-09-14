Acknowledgement

GARCIA, Denis:

Bernadette, Martin, Annette, John, Maree, Anthony, Geraldine, and families, would like to thank those who supported us with flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a special husband and father. A big thank you to all the amazing staff at Rhapsody Rest Home for the kindness and care of Denis and our mother Bernadette. To the wonderful staff of Abraham's Funeral Home for your exceptional care and compassion. To the staff of Taranaki Base Hospital ICU and Ward 4B. To the Priests and Parish of Our Lady Help of Christians. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of Denis. A special thanks for all those people who travelled from overseas and within New Zealand. Thank you all so much for your care and compassion at this difficult time. Please accept this acknowledgement of all the wonderful support given to us.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers