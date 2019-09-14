GARCIA, Denis:
Bernadette, Martin, Annette, John, Maree, Anthony, Geraldine, and families, would like to thank those who supported us with flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a special husband and father. A big thank you to all the amazing staff at Rhapsody Rest Home for the kindness and care of Denis and our mother Bernadette. To the wonderful staff of Abraham's Funeral Home for your exceptional care and compassion. To the staff of Taranaki Base Hospital ICU and Ward 4B. To the Priests and Parish of Our Lady Help of Christians. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of Denis. A special thanks for all those people who travelled from overseas and within New Zealand. Thank you all so much for your care and compassion at this difficult time. Please accept this acknowledgement of all the wonderful support given to us.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019