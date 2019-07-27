PAIN,
Denis Blake:
(QSM, Retired Judge)
Passed away peacefully in Auckland City Hospital, on 6th July 2019 following a short illness, in his 84th year.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Cherished father of Judith, Simon and Helen, and father-in-law of Stephen and Patrick. Loved brother of Thomas (dec), adored and missed by his grandchildren Thomas, Oscar, Amelia, Seb and Louis. Loved brother-in-law of Norris, John, Robert, Michael and Paul. A private cremation was held in accordance with Denis' wishes. All communication to PO Box 42-065, Orakei, Auckland 1745.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 27, 2019