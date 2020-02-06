COPELAND, Dennis:
Of Waitara, peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 92. Much loved husband of the late Hazel (nee Adlam); greatly loved father and father-in-law of Neil and Sandra (Dunedin), Allen and Marie (Urenui), the late Sue and Paul Gundesen (Waitara), and Wendy-Anne (Wanaka); much loved Poppie of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a favourite uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to his home for a celebration of his life at 2.00pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Please bring finger food and a bottle.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020