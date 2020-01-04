Dennis O'KANE (1946 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Forrest Lawn Chapel
208 Guyton Street
Wanganui
Death Notice

O'KANE, Dennis Leslie:
19.02.1946 - 01.01.2020
Loved father of Phillip and Sean. Loved father-in-law of Kim. Much loved Grandfather of Raven, Bonnie, and Breeze. Loved brother, uncle, cousin and Koko of many. Specially loved partner of Anne. Friend to Allan and Liz and Kiri and Daryl. Dennis passed away quietly and peacefully in his sleep.
No more pain.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Dennis' life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
