ALBRECHTSEN,
Derek Ross:
Peacefully at Ascot Care Home, Invercargill, on Friday, 28 June 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved son of Eileen (dec) and Ove (dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dyann (dec) and Jack (dec), Lynne and Donald (dec), and uncle of Marc, Dean, Brigette, Vicki, and Jane. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, 2 July at 2.00pm. The service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 17B Short Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 1, 2019