Derek ALBRECHTSEN

Guest Book
  • "Rip Derek. It was lovely meeting you when i was over from..."
    - June Simpson Simpson
  • "So glad we seen you in April Derek. You were one of kind..."
    - Lyall and June Simpson
  • "Will be thinking of you all tomorrow, With Love and..."
    - Frank and Beverley Albrechtseen Albrechtsen
  • "RIP peace Derek. A great mate and friend from Invercargill..."
    - Merv Kelly
  • "RIP Derek, an interesting man."
    - John Connolly
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

ALBRECHTSEN,
Derek Ross:
Peacefully at Ascot Care Home, Invercargill, on Friday, 28 June 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved son of Eileen (dec) and Ove (dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dyann (dec) and Jack (dec), Lynne and Donald (dec), and uncle of Marc, Dean, Brigette, Vicki, and Jane. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, 2 July at 2.00pm. The service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 17B Short Street, Invercargill 9810.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.