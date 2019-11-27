CORRIGAN,
Derek Verity (Poppa):
27.11.1941 - 24.11.2019
Peacefully, Derek passed away at home, with his loving family beside him, after a short illness. Beloved husband, best friend and much loved 'import' of Diane for nearly 53 years. Adored father of Lisa, Mandy, Paul and Carmen. Loved Poppa of Darcy, Ava, Jorja and of James, Evie and Hazel. Much loved brother, uncle, Poppa and friend of so many. No flowers by request, but any donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated. All messages to 'The Corrigan Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Derek's life will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Saturday, 30 November 2019 at 10.30am. Private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019